Dance Deewane Juniors: Shilpa Shetty To Sponsor The Education Of Contestant Priyanshi Kanarji

Colors TV show Dance Deewane Juniors has been creating a solid buzz amongst the masses. Many Bollywood celebs appear every week on the show to promote their respective films. In the upcoming episode, viewers will witness a grand appearance of Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Sethia on the show. For the unversed, they will be coming to the show to promote their forthcoming film Nikamma.

Shilpa Shetty, who is also a terrific dancer, will be seen shaking a leg with judge Nora Fatehi. On the other hand, she will also be cheering the super talented contestants of the show. Interestingly, Shilpa got very impressed by Dance Deewane Juniors' contestant Priyanshi Kanarji and got emotional after learning about her father's poor financial condition.

Priyanshi revealed that her father couldn't afford to continue her studies after going through a financial loss and added medical expenses of her mother. Hence, Shilpa Shetty decided to sponsor the 10-year-old contestant's education. Isn't it amazing?

The Dhadkan actress said, "Kids are our future, and it is very important for every child to continue their education. I want to tell all the kids and parents who are watching this show that education is the bedrock of a person's life, and it is very important to stand on your own feet. You have a bright future Priyanshi, and an amazing mentor by your side."

Let us tell you, Dance Deewane Juniors is also judged by Marzi Pestonji and Neetu Kapoor. The show is being hosted by Karan Kundrra. Coming back to Nikamma, the film is directed by Shabbir Khan and it is all set to hit the screens on June 17, 2022.