Debina Bonnerjee And Gurmeet Choudhary Announce Their Baby Girl's Name, See Post

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary, one of the most loved couples on Indian television, recently welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The couple recently took to their official social media handles and announced their daughter's name with a special post. Interestingly, Debina and Gurmeet also welcomed her on Instagram with her personal account.

"Hello world we named our daughter LIANNA

Welcome our dear daughter @lianna_choudhary to Instagram

🌸💖," wrote Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee on their Instagram post, welcoming revealing their little daughter's name.

The Ramayan couple welcomed their daughter on April 3, Sunday. Debina and Gurmeet announced the exciting news with a special video, that was posted on their Instagram handles. "With utmost gratitude we welcome our "BABY GIRL" into this world. 3.4.2022 🌸 Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude, Gurmeet & Debina," the couple captioned their post.

Later, Debina shared the homecoming video of their little daughter on their Instagram pages with a special note. "The homecoming was so surreal. Coming back home as three. And now we know the colour it is pink pink pink.... pink all over and with happiness. Thankuuuuu @ishitanshroff @lavenderskies.inc for such amazing execution... And Amy little girls @jeevitaoberoi jeevi massi for pouring out all her heart ❤️💖 #daddysprincess is home @guruchoudhary," wrote the actress.