Debina Bonnerjee & Gurmeet Choudhary Welcome Baby Girl ‘Sooner Than Due’; New Parents Seek Privacy

Gurmeet
Choudhary
and
Debina
Bonnerjee
have
all
the
reasons
to
celebrate
today.
After
all,
the
power
couple,
who
were
expecting
their
second
child,
have
been
blessed
with
a
baby
girl.
The
new
parents
shared
the
news
with
a
sweet
post
on
social
media
as
they
announced
the
arrival
of
their
little
princess.
In
the
post
Debina
and
Gurmeet
also
sought
privacy
sighting
their
baby
girl
had
arrived
'sooner
than
due'.
To
note,
The
power
couple,
who
had
tied
the
knot
in
February
2011,
already
have
a
daughter
together
named
Lianna.
Taking
to
Instagram,
Gurmeet
and
Debina
shared
a
beautiful
pic
of
themselves
which
was
apparently
clicked
during
the
maternity
shoot.