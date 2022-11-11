Debina Bonnerjee & Gurmeet Choudhary Welcome Baby Girl ‘Sooner Than Due’; New Parents Seek Privacy

Debina-Gurmeet Blessed With A Baby Girl Photo Credit: Gurmeet Choudhary Instagram

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee have all the reasons to celebrate today. After all, the power couple, who were expecting their second child, have been blessed with a baby girl. The new parents shared the news with a sweet post on social media as they announced the arrival of their little princess. In the post Debina and Gurmeet also sought privacy sighting their baby girl had arrived 'sooner than due'. To note, The power couple, who had tied the knot in February 2011, already have a daughter together named Lianna.

Taking to Instagram, Gurmeet and Debina shared a beautiful pic of themselves which was apparently clicked during the maternity shoot.