Debina Bonnerjee Shares First Glimpse of Her New Born ‘Miracle Baby’; Says ‘Waiting To Take Her Back Home’

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are the new parents in the telly world. The power couple, who have been proud parents of a baby girl, welcomed their second child early this week. Debina and Gurmeet were blessed with a baby girl and the proud parents shared the news on social media with a special note revealing their daughter had arrived 'sooner than due'. And as congratulatory messages have been in order for the new parents and their little munchkin, Debina has now shared the first glimpse of her newborn daughter.

Taking to her Instagram story, Debina shared a video from the hospital wherein her daughter was seen in an incubator. The baby was surrounded by doctors and while giving the glimpse of her baby she had hidden the face of her newborn daughter. In the caption, Debina wrote, "Our miracle baby was in a hurry to come into the world. Thank you for being compassionate.... All your blessings counts.... She is doing fine.... Can't thank the doctors enough for whatever they have been doing. Daddy Gurmeet and mommy is just waiting to take miracle baby back home".

Earlier, Debina and Gurmeet, who had tied the knot in February 2011, had shared a beautiful pic of themselves to announce the arrival of their second daughter. The pic came with a caption, which read as, "It's a girl". In the caption, the couple wrote, "Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love". Soon several celebs took to the comment section to send love to the new parents.

For the uninitiated, Debina's second pregnancy grabbed a lot of eyeballs as she had announced it just four months after the arrival of her first daughter Lianna. Sharing the news, the actress wrote, "Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that...this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us. #babyno2 #mommieagain #ontheway #pregnancydiaries #daddyagain #gurmeetchoudhary #debinabonnerjee".