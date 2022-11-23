Debina Bonnerjee Shares First Pic With her Newborn Baby Girl With A Heartfelt Message

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are counted among the most loved TV couples. The duo became household names after portraying Lord Ram and Sita respectively in Imagine TV's hit mythological series Ramayan and they still own a huge fan following.

After dating each other for several years, Gurmeet and Debina finally exchanged wedding vows in 2011 and have been in a happy space since then.

Almost 11 years after their marriage, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Lianna, in April this year.

While their fans and well wishers were in celebratory mood, Gurmeet and Debina surprised them by announcing their second pregnancy just a few weeks after the arrival of their first munchkin via IVF.

Earlier this month, in November 11, the new parents finally welcomed their second child. Taking to social media, they announced the birth of their second daughter with fans.

Just a few days after becoming a mother again, Debina has finally posted the first picture with her newborn baby girl.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a stunning picture in which she's holding the baby girl in her arms with a heartwarming note. However, she chose not to reveal the baby's face.

In the caption, she wrote, "TO MY SECOND CHILD, You're not my first, that much is true. I loved another before loving you. I'm a different mother this time around. More calm and confident I've found. Since you came, there's a new dimension. Two children now want my attention. I was so excited the first time around. This time I want to slow things down."

The actress added, "Your 'firsts' will all be 'lasts' for me. Last crawl and last to ride my knee. You were not my firstborn this is true, But the last child I will have is you. You're the last lullaby I'll ever sing. And 'lasts' are a special kind of thing."

Take a look at the adorable post here:

Well, the actress is beaming with joy after becoming a mommy to two darling daughters. Don't you agree?

On the career front, Debina made her acting debut with a Tamil serial named Mayavi in 2006 and established herself as a TV star after the success of Ramayan. After its success, she went on to feature in various popular shows like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Chidiya Ghar, Nach Baliye 6, Khatron Ke Khiladi 5, Yam Hain Hum, Santhoshi Maa, Tenali Rama, Vish, and Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga among others. She was last seen as a guest on Bigg Boss 15.