Deepesh Bhan Is No More: Shubhangi Atre Confirms Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain Star Died Of Brain Haemorrhage

Bhabi
Ji
Ghar
Par
Hain's
Malkhan
Singh
AKA
Deepesh
Bhan
passed
away
today
(July
23)
while
playing
cricket
in
Mumbai.
After
falling
unconscious
on
the
field,
he
was
rushed
to
the
nearby
hospital,
where
the
doctors
declared
him
brought
dead.
Ever
since
the
news
about
his
death
came
out,
many
netizens,
as
well
as
celebs,
expressed
shock
over
his
demise.
Amidst
all,
recently,
Deepesh's
co-star
from
Bhabi
Ji
Ghar
Par
Hain,
Shubhangi
Atre
mourned
his
death
and
revealed
the
reason
behind
his
demise.
The
actress
who
plays
the
role
of
Angoori
Bhabhi
in
the
show,
revealed
that
Deepesh
Bhan
died
of
a
brain
haemorrhage.
Shubhangi
Atre
informed
ETimes
TV,
"I
stay
in
the
same
building
and
right
now
I
am
at
his
house.
Initially,
we
were
told
it
is
heart
fail
but
now
we
are
being
informed
it
is
brain
hemorrhage.
He
went
to
play
cricket
with
his
friends
in
the
morning
and
collapsed
on
the
ground." Shubhangi
also
said
that
he
was
absolutely
fine
and
he
was
playing
cricket
today
morning.
Apart
from
Shubhangi
Atre,
Kavita
Kaushik
who
worked
with
Deepesh
Bhan
in
FIR
also
mourned
his
death
on
Twitter.
Bhabi
Ji
Ghar
Par
Hain
makers
have
also
shared
their
statement
over
his
demise.
Well,
Deepesh's
demise
left
everyone
heartbroken.
For
the
unversed,
he
is
survived
by
his
wife
and
a
son.
Talking
about
Deepesh
Bhan,
he
had
acted
in
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah,
FIR
and
so
on.