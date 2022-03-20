Delnaaz Irani Opens Up About Romancing A Man On Screen For The First Time In 29 Years

Actress Delnaaz Irani is currently appearing in a completely different avatar in the show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about her role in the Star Plus drama. Delnaaz revealed that there is a lot coming up in her character Goli Bua's life and that she is excited to share that with her audience.

She then went on to share that the most fascinating part of this whole track of her role is that, in her 29 years of acting career, this is the first time she is romancing a man on screen.

Irani told IANS, "I have always been in the comedy genre and have been paired up with actors like Aasif Sheikh, Kiku Sharda and all those were mostly romantic comedy tracks. Even Sweetu and Frankie of 'Kal Ho Na Ho' had a comedy flavour. There was no tear shedding, no romantic track attached to it. But now when I am doing Goli Bua in 'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey,' I am really happy to portray the role with a romantic angle."

She went on to add, "There are emotional romantic scenes when 'Veer Zaraa's songs are at the backdrop and as an actor I am enjoying every frame of this. Indeed Indian television shows have changed a lot and I'm happy at the way, story is getting importance.”

Delnaaz said that she is lucky to get a character like this where she gets to portray variations. She expressed gratitude to the makers who have given her this space as no one has seen her beyond doing comedy so far. The actress said she is fortunate to get this opportunity. Speaking about her character, she said that Goli Bua has displayed a lot of emotions so far and now the viewers will see her display the emotion of love.