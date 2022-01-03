Delnaaz Irani Tests Positive For COVID-19, Makers Of Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey Show Get Crew Tested

Actor Delnaaz Irani has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine, makers of her new Star Plus show said on Monday. The actor will be seen on the show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, set to air from Monday.

According to a statement from producers Rajesh Ram Singh and Pradeep Kumar of Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment, the producers have also got the entire cast and crew tested for COVID-19. "Delnaaz Irani who is an integral part of the TV show 'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey' has tested positive for COVID-19. As soon as the symptoms were detected, she received medical help and has quarantined herself. Immediately thereupon the entire cast and crew were isolated and tested," the producers said in a statement.

Nakuul Mehta's Wife Jankee & Son Sufi Test Positive For COVID-19; She Says 'My Fighter Went Through It All'

Alaya F Recovers From COVID-19; Says She Had No Symptoms

The show's team said they have informed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) about the 49-year-old actor's diagnosis and they will fumigate the set as per the protocols. "The BMC is informed and the sets will be fumigated and sterilized as per the protocol. Currently, the artist is receiving medical attention and is under home quarantine. We are constantly in touch with the entire team as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all measures prescribed by the authorities are being adhered to," the statement further read.

The show also stars Yesha Rughani and Manan Joshi. On Sunday, Mumbai reported 8,063 new cases, 1,763 more than Saturday's tally, taking the caseload to 7,99,520, while the city's overall death toll stood at 16,377, as per official data.