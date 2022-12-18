Devoleena Bhattacharjee Gives A Glimpse Of Her Engagement Ceremony With Shahnawaz Shaikh; WATCH

Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Engagement Ceremony With Shahnawaz Shaikh

In the video, Devoleena was dressed in a red embroidered saree with a matching dupatta which had golden beads at the border while Shahnawaz complemented her in his wine coloured suit. The video featured the couple signing for the court marriage followed by a quick engagement ceremony wherein Devoleena and Shahnawz were seen exchanging the rings. Later, the couple had their jaimala ceremony followed by Shahnawaz tying the mangalsutra to his bride.

Devoleena Pens A Heartfelt Note For Shahnawaz

In the caption, Devoleena was all praises for her main man. She wrote, "Thank you shonu for being there always when nobody even bothered to ask if i am doing well or no. Thank you for making me feel the way i always wanted to be. Thank you for being protected & caring & loving. And most importantly Respecting me & accepting me with my flaws. Bohot kuch kehna cahti hun. But filhaal itna hi THANK YOU SO MUCH SHONU FOR EVERYTHING."

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Hits Back At The Trolls

To note, Devoleena Bhattacharjee's wedding with Shahnawaz had left everyone brimming with an opinion. In fact, she has been trolled massively for marrying a Muslim man and netizens even quizzed her about the religion of her future children. To this, Devoleena responded, "Whether my babies will be hindu or muslims aap kaun? Aur itni jab apko baccho ko lekar chinta ho hi rahi hai bohot saare anaath ashrams hai, jaaiye adopt kijiye aur apne hisaab se dharm or naam decide kijiye. Mera pati, mera baccha , mera dharm , mere rules. Aap kaun ? #toxic".