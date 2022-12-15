WATCH: Devoleeena Bhattacharjee’s Mom Gets Emotional During The Mehendi Ceremony; Leaves The Bride In Tears

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is known for her role as Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, has become a real life bahu now. Yes! Devoleena is married now. She tied the knot with her gym trainer Shahnawaz Sheikh in a low-key ceremony in the presence of their respective families and close friends. Interestingly, Devoleena's wedding pics have been going viral on social media and fans can't stop gushing about her bridal look. Amid this, we have got our hands on an unseen video from the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant's mehendi ceremony which will leave you teary-eyed.

In the video, Devoleena was seen wearing a dark purple coloured shimmery outfit and was getting her bridal mehendi done. One can't miss out Devoleena's bridal glow as she beams with joy during the ceremony. She was twinning with her mother who was sitting next to her. In the video, Devoleena's mother was seen bursting into tears as Devoleena was getting her bridal mehendi done. It was indeed an emotional moment for the mother daughter duo and it left the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress in tears as well. Besides, the video also spoke volumes about the mother daughter's unconditional love.

Take a look at Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Mehendi ceremony:

For the uninitiated, Devoleena got hitched in a court marriage in Mumbai. While there were speculations about whom she married, the actress introduced her husband with an adorable post wherein she wrote, "And yes proudly i can say i am taken & yes shonu "CHIRAAG LEKAR BHI DHOONDTI TOH TUJH JAISA NAHI MILTA. You are the answer of my pain & prayers. I LOVE YOU SHONU. Lots of love to you all. Keep us in your prayers & bless us. THE MYSTERIOUS MAN urff The Famous #SHONU AND TUM SAB K JIJA".

Devoleena had opted for a heavily embroidered red saree with a matching dupatta with golden beads at the border. She was also seen flaunting her winged shape mangalsutra and had opted for a gold ring with a small diamond in it.