Gopi Bahu Aka Devoleena Bhattacharjee Gets Teary-eyed At Haldi Ceremony. Fans Ask 'Where's The Groom?'

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been hogging all the attention on social media ever since rumours about her wedding surfaced. While the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress has not officially announced her marriage, speculations are rife that she has tied the knot. On Tuesday (December 13), the TV Diva dropped a photo from her haldi ceremony, sparking rumours about getting hitched.

DEVOLEENA BHATTACHARJEE HALDI VIDEO GOES VIRAL

Amid the conjecture over her wedding, a video is going viral on the internet where Devoleena Bhattacharjee can be seen getting emotional. The Bengali beauty got teary-eyed as a friend applied turmeric on her face during the haldi ceremony.

Dressed in a traditional yellow attire, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant looked beautiful. She completed her look with floral jewelry, flashing her million-dollar smile while striking a pose for the camera.

EXCLUSIVE & CONFIRMED: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Gets Hitched To Boyfriend In A Court Marriage

After sharing a happy moment with her friend Rashmi Singh, the bride got emotional during the pre-wedding function. The video is being heavily circulated on different social media platforms. In case you are yet to see it, you check it out right here!

WHO IS DEVOLEENA'S HUSBAND?

Fans have flooded the comments section with their messages, asking the actress about her groom. One user commented, "She is getting married to whom" while another wrote, "Who's the groom?"

Netizens are curious to know about Devoleena Bhattacharjee's husband as the actress has never spilled the beans about her love life. Considering she has dropped glimpses from her wedding festivities, we believe that she will soon share a full-fledged picture with her groom.

Gopi Bahu aka Devoleena Bhattacharjee Ties The Knot; Shares First Pics With Her Groom

IS DEVOLEENA GETTING MARRIED TO VISHAL SINGH?

Gossip mills suggest that the two Saathiya co-stars are dating each other. While the duo always refrained from commenting on the rumours, it was always speculated that they are in love.

Devoleena set several tongues wagging when she posted a picture with Vishal from her haldi ceremony. From flaunting her mehendi to showcasing her engagement ring, the actress got cosy with Vishal Singh in a new Instagram video that went viral on the internet.

On the professional front, Devoleena Bhattacharjee was last seen in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15. She entered the BB 15 house as a wildcard contestant along with Rashami Desai and Rakhi Sawant.