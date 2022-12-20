Devoleena Bhattacharjee Postpones Her Honeymoon Plans With Shahnawaz Shaikh for New Year 2023; Here’s Why

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Postpones Her Honeymoon

In her recent conversation with the Times Of India, Devoleena revealed that she is busy setting up her new home which is one of the reasons to postpone the honeymoon. Besides, the newlyweds are looking for places to take their pet along during the honeymoon. She said, "Angel (her pet) is in our lives and more than me, he loves her. So, we are scouting for places where we can take her along. As of now, we haven't finalised a place. Maybe, after New Year's, as I am packed till the end of this month".

Shahnawaz Feels Awkward About The Attention Coming His Way: Devoleena

Furthermore, Devoleena spoke about her private wedding and revealed that she want it to be an intimate affair and make it official with a grand wedding reception. Yes! Devoleena had plans to host a grand wedding reception for her friends from the industry. However, things didn't work out as planned. "I couldn't stop myself from posting our pictures. It was such a beautiful moment. But Shonu (as she fondly calls Shanawaz) feels awkward about receiving attention and wanted to keep our wedding private," she added.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shahnawaz Shaikh’s love story

For the uninitiated, Devoleena met Shahnawaz, who is a gym trainer, around four years ago, found love in each other and started dating a year after their first meeting. The couple kept their relationship under wraps and tied the knot after dating each other for three years.