Devoleena Bhattacharjee & Shahnawaz Shaikh Get Intimate While Shaking A Leg During Post-Wedding Bash; WATCH

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is the new bride of the tinselvile industry. The actress tied the knot with her gym trainer Shahnawaz Shaikh. It was an intimate wedding in a court with close friends and family in presence. As the news of Devoleena's wedding surfaced online, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress has been inundated with best wishes fans across the world. In fact, her wedding pics and videos have also been going viral on social media. Amid this, we have got our hands on a new video of the newlyweds from their post wedding bash wherein Devoleena and Shahnawaz were seen getting intimate while dancing.

In the video, Devoleena was dressed in a grey saree with a stylish shimmery blouse. On the other hand, Shahnawaz looked dapper in a brown suit. The duo was seen grooving to the tunes of Aa Zara from Emraan Hashmi and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Murder 2. Devoleen and Shahnawaz was seen showing of their as stupendous dance skills during the performance. In fact, they also had an aww-dorable moment wherein Shahnawaz lifted his new bride in his arms. Well, Devoleena was undoubtedly happy shaking a leg with her main man.

Take a look at Devoleena Bhattacharjee's video with Shahnawaz:

Earlier, Devoleena had also shared a heartfelt post introducing her husband to the world. Dropping pics from the wedding, she wrote, "And yes proudly i can say i am taken & yes shonu "CHIRAAG LEKAR BHI DHOONDTI TOH TUJH JAISA NAHI MILTA. You are the answer of my pain & prayers. I LOVE YOU SHONU. Lots of love to you all. Keep us in your prayers & bless us. THE MYSTERIOUS MAN urff The Famous #SHONU AND TUM SAB K JIJA".

Meanwhile, Devoleena's close friends have been sharing heartwarming posts for the new bride on social media and sending best wishes to the newlyweds. Her BFF and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya co-star Vishal Singh also shared pic with a happy bride and said, "I don't have words to tell you what you mean to me . Wish you guys all the love n luck for a new beginning. I am so lucky to have you in my life and for all the fans Devish forever. love you both".