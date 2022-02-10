Devoleena Bhattacharjee: It Is Silly How People Assumed That Vishal And I Got Engaged

A few days ago, Devoleena Bhattacharjee had left her fans heartbroken after playing a prank on them. For the unversed, she had shared a video with her Saath Nibhaana Saathiya co-star Vishal Singh, in which the latter was seen proposing to her with a ring. She had captioned the post as, "It's official." Well, her post had gone viral on social media and her fans started thinking that she got engaged to Vishal.

Shockingly, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Singh later took to Instagram and revealed that it was a prank, as they promoted their upcoming music video, 'It's Official'. Well, her prank indeed left the Bigg Boss 15 contestant's fans heartbroken. And now, she has reacted to the same in an interview with ETimes TV.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee said, "It is silly how people assumed that Vishal and I got engaged. Vishal has been one of my best friends since I did Saathiya and the entire world knows it. We were not engaged then; we are not engaged now. He has been my closest friend and people should know that it was just a prank to promote my music video. I was shocked and surprised when so many people, including some of my good friends, called me to wish me for the engagement. How can anyone assume? Social media is filled with such gimmicks and people should know that by now."

Let us tell you, Devoleena and Vishal were highly criticised by netizens for playing with their fans' emotions. However, the actress said, "I don't think I should be blamed or questioned for this. It was a silly prank and people fell for it." Moreover, Devoleena Bhattacharjee also confirmed that she is seeing someone else and planning to take things to a serious level. She would talk about her relationship by the end of the year.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee was last seen in Bigg Boss 15, where she had a lot of fights with Rashami Desai, Shamita Shetty and Abhijit Bichukale.