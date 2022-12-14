New Bride Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Mangalsutra Is A Tribute To Her Free Spirit; Here’s A Proof

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been all over the headlines today and rightfully so. The actress, who became a household name with her stint in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, has tied the knot today with her boyfriend Shahnawaz Sheikh. Devoleena got hitched in a court marriage. It was an intimate ceremony which was attended by the couple's respective families and close friends. Interestingly, as the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant is quite active on social media, she has been sharing beautiful pics from her D-Day on social media. Among these, Devoleena's mangalsutra is grabbing a lot of eyeballs as it appears to be a tribute to her free spirit.

To note, Devoleena is a person who wears her heart on the sleeves. She is known for voicing her opinions and believes in living life on her own terms. And while her free spirited adn independent personality often win millions of hearts, she made sure to incorporate the same in her mangalsutra as well. Wondering how? Well, the 37 year old actress got a special mangalsutry wherein the diamond pendant was given the beautiful shape of a wings highlighting her free spirit.

Take a look at Devoleena Bhattacharjee's mangalsutra pic:

To note, Devoleena Bhattacharjee opted for a heavily embroidered red coloured saree. It was paired with a matching dupatta which had golden beads at the border. Interestingly, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress had also ditched ongoing trend of massive diamond rings and opted for a simple golden ring with a small diamond in it.

Interestingly, Devoleena had confirmed the news of dating a businessman early this year and dropped hints about tying the knot in 2022. Talking about the wedding back then, the actress stated, "The thing is that we are taking a little time for ourself right now. He is also busy with his work. And I am also caught up with my professional commitments. As soon as we settle down in our work front a little, then we will be ready to get married".