Devoleena Bhattacharjee Opens Up About Her Wedding Plans: Will Get Married Once I Am Settled On Work Front

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has revealed that she has put her wedding plans on pause for a brief period of time due to work commitments. For the unversed, the actress had revealed last year that she is dating a businessman. She had added that he does not belong to showbiz and that she plans to get married in 2022.

In an interview with HT, Bhattacharjee has shared that things have taken a different route when it comes to her nuptials. She said, “I know that I was excited about having a wedding this year, but right now, we haven’t thought about the marriage yet. The relationship and everything is going very well till now, touch wood. Hope things fall in place soon”

On being quizzed about the reason, Devoleena said, “I never planned a wedding amid the pandemic in the past two years. Agar karna hota toh uss time hi kar leti. The thing is that we are taking a little time for ourself right now. He is also busy with his work. And I am also caught up with my professional commitments. As soon as we settle down in our work front a little, then we will be ready to get married.”

The 36-year-old then went on to add “jab bhi hogi, bahut dhoom dhaam se hi hoga, aur sabko bata ke karenge, chupke nahi.” In the meantime, the actress is focussing on her work, and recovering from her injury. It must be noted that she had suffered an injury during a task on Bigg Boss 15 and underwent surgery.

Domestic Help Killed Near Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Building; Actress Is Very Scared As She Stays Alone

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Says She Cannot Believe Her Friendship With Rashami Desai Could Go So Wrong

Meanwhile, Devoleena also opened up about her upcoming work and revealed that she signed some projects and that the look tests are going on right now. She further stated that her injury is not fully recovered right and her concentration is on that and working her way to recovery before starting her next project.”