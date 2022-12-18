Devoleena Bhattacharjee REACTS To Trolls Over Her Inter-Religion Wedding; Says ‘It’s My Life, My Decision’

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been the talk of the town ever since she tied the knot with her beau Shahnawaz Shaikh in an intimate ceremony. The couple had a court marriage on December 14 in the presence of their respective families and close friends. As Devoleena's wedding pics are going viral on social media, the actress is also being trolled for her inter-faith marriage by the netizens. But the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress seems to be unfazed by the trolls and gave a perfect reply to them stating it's her life and she will take the decision.

Talking to ETimes, Devoleena said that she is enjoying the happiest phase of her life and is over the moon to have married the love of her life. "Marriage is a special time for everyone so I want all positivity around me," she was quoted saying. Furthermore, the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant spoke about the backlash and said, "For trolls, I seriously don't bother. With time, I have learned to avoid them. I have learned one thing... Logo ka kaam h khena.. But I can't walk according to them. It's my life my decision. And I'm happy to find the most perfect partner. And I'm so busy with rituals that I don't have time. Else it's a very good timepass to deal with trolls".

Meanwhile, Devoleena has shared an inside video of her court marriage and gave a glimpse of her engagement, jaimala and mangalsutra ceremony. In the caption, she wrote, "Thank you shonu for being there always when nobody even bothered to ask if i am doing well or no. Thank you for making me feel the way i always wanted to be. Thank you for being protected & caring & loving. And most importantly Respecting me & accepting me with my flaws. Bohot kuch kehna cahti hun. But filhaal itna hi THANK YOU SO MUCH SHONU FOR EVERYTHING". For the uninitiated, Devoleena opted for a heavily embroidered red saree with a matching dupatta which had golden beads at the border. On the other hand, Shahnawaz complemented her well in his wine coloured suit.

