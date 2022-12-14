Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Brother Is Unhappy With Her Wedding? Drops Cryptic Post About ‘Self-Absorbed People’

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who became a household name with Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, has tied the knot today with her boyfriend Shahnawaz Sheikh. The actress is overjoyed to have found her soul mate and is currently sharing a bunch of pictures from her wedding celebrations on her social media account.

Fans of the Bigg Boss star have flooded her comments section with congratulatory messages as she begins the new chapter of her life with Shahnawaz. It must be noted that Devoleena opted for a simple court marriage that was attended by the couple's respective families and close friends.

Shahnawaz, who was Devoleena's gym trainer, has said to have played a big role in the actress’ life. Filmibeat has learned that the newlyweds were seeing each other for the past three years. However, Devoleena hadn’t shared any details about her groom up until the wedding.

FIRST PICS! Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Husband Lifts Her In Arms After Wedding, Actress Says 'Chirag Lekar...'

Meanwhile, the actress’ brother has now dropped a cryptic message on his Instagram handle about 'self-absorbed people' who end up with failed relationships. This has led to a lot of speculation about her family being unhappy with her wedding. It is assumed that Devoleena’s brother might have reservations about her decision to opt for an inter-religious marriage.

New Bride Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Mangalsutra Is A Tribute To Her Free Spirit; Here’s A Proof

Andeep Bhattacharjee has shared a quote that said, “Self-absorbed people only think about what makes them feel good at the moment - they don’t have any respect or regard for anyone else. Then they wonder why their relationships fail.” Take a look!

Furthermore, both Devoleena’s mother and brother seem to be absent in the pictures shared by the actress. The ones she has posted up until now mostly feature her close friends such as Vishal Singh and industry colleagues, who are seen taking part in her wedding ceremonies. All in all, it will be interesting to see if the actress reacts to her brother’s insinuation.