Devoleena Bhattacharjee Says She Cannot Believe Her Friendship With Rashami Desai Could Go So Wrong

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai became great friends during Bigg Boss 13 and even after the show was over, they continued to foster their bond outside the house. However, when the two entered Bigg Boss 15 as challengers, their friendship started to wobble and the two were seen having many arguments and fights during the tenure of the show. Now, Devoleena has finally broken her silence about her equation with Rashami.

In a recent interview with TOI, the actress shared, "Yes, I agree that Rashami and I have been great friends since BB13. But, everything does not always go well in a friendship and relationship. Though we have been great friends, we have not been on the same page many times. And in the current season, she bonded with inmates who I never matched my wavelength with. I connected with inmates who she never got along with, so obviously we could not strike the same rapport. I was extremely hurt many times due to the disagreements with Rashami inside the house, but nothing could be helped."

Devoleena added that she cannot believe that her friendship could go so wrong or sour after having such a beautiful bonding. She hoped that time would mend this bitterness between them. The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress believes that one has to let time pass and wait for things to get better.

Devoleena, who is currently recuperating from her injury in BB 15, is hoping to recover soon. She also revealed how because of being inside the BB house she had to postpone her surgery and that is why she is at home resting now after spinal surgery. The actress shared that she is on bed rest and hoping to heal soon. She then added that she is not able to attend to any work calls because she needs to tend to her health first.