FIRST PICS! Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Husband Lifts Her In Arms After Wedding, Actress Says 'Chirag Lekar...'

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who tied the knot with Shahnawaz Sheikh in a court marriage on Wednesday (December 14), has blessed our Instagram feed with adorable snaps with her husband. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress treated the fans with first pictures with her partner on social media, sending everyone into a tizzy. Guess what? We are sure you won't be able to stop yourself from gushing over their cute snaps. Drop everything and check out the pictures of newly married couple right here.

DEVOLEENA SHARES FIRST PICS WITH HUSBAND

On Wednesday evening, the Bengali beauty officially introduced the love of her life in style on social media. She penned the cutest note ever as she posted her first pictures with her husband Shahnawaz.

Devoleena called her hubby the 'answer to her pain and prayers', fondly calling him 'Shonu'. She asked her followers to send their warm wishes and blessings to the couple while sharing the post on Instagram.

Who Is Shahnawaz Sheikh? All You Need To Know About Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Husband

The talented actress looked beautiful in a red bridal saree, flashing her million-dollar smile while looking at the camera. Her post will definitely make you go aww.

"And yes proudly i can say i am taken & yes shonu " CHIRAAG LEKAR BHI DHOONDTI TOH TUJH JAISA NAHI MILTA," Devoleena wrote.

"You are the answer of my pain & prayers. I LOVE YOU SHONU. Lots of love to you all. Keep us in your prayers & bless us," the new bride added. Guess what? She playfully trolled her fans by writing, "THE MYSTERIOUS MAN urff The Famous #SHONU AND TUM SAB K JIJA."

DEVOLEENA'S HUSBAND LIFTS HER IN ARMS. See PICS

In one of the photos, Shahnawaz can be seen sharing a cosy moment with his wife. He lifted the Saathiya actress in arms, giving us a picture-perfect moment. The two lovebirds dated each other for over three years before taking their relationship to the next level. They got hitched in a low-key ceremony in the presence of only selected guests. Vishal Singh, Bhavini Purohit attended the court marriage, extending their warm wishes to the couple.

EXCL! Rashami Desai Has SPECIAL Message For Friend Devoleena Bhattacharjee After Her Wedding. Find Out

We extend our heartiest congratulations to the newly weds.

What do you have to say about Devoleena's stunning bridal avatar?