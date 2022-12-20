Mohit Raina Breaks Silence On ‘Separation’ With Wife Aditi; Calls Divorce Rumours ‘Baseless’

TV's much-loved Mahadev, actor Mohit Raina has been making headlines for the past few days after several reports suggested that he is heading for a divorce with his wife Aditi Sharma.

There have been speculations that everything is not going well between the couple as Mohit even deleted his wedding pictures with Aditi from Instagram. However, the actor has now reacted to it and called the ongoing speculations 'baseless'. Yes, you read that right!

Mohit even revealed he's currently in Himachal Pradesh with wife Aditi where they are celebrating their first wedding anniversary.

Within A Year Of Marriage, TV's 'Mahadev' Mohit Raina & Wife Heading For Separation? Here's What We Know

Talking to ETimes about the ongoing speculations, the actor said, "What rubbish. These rumours are baseless! I am in Himachal Pradesh right now celebrating our first (wedding) anniversary."

Well, this is indeed a piece of great news for the actor's fans. Interestingly, even his wedding post is now back on his Instagram too.

MOHIT & ADITI's LOVE STORY

For the unversed, Mohit and Aditi were introduced by their common friends. After being great friends for several years, the duo mutually decided to take their relationship ahead. During the second wave of deadly coronavirus pandemic, he met Aditi's family to ask for her hand. After this meeting, both the families met and decided to take it forward.

The much-in-love couple exchanged wedding vows on January 1, 2022, and will be completing an year of marriage in the next 10 days.

Taking to social media, Mohit announced his private wedding with fans by posting a few dreamy pictures from the ceremony. In the caption, he wrote, "Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles , leaps fences , penetrates walls to arrive at its destination , full of hope . With that hope and the blessings of our parents we are no longer two but one . Need all your love and blessing in this new journey. Aditi & Mohit"

Amid Divorce Rumours With Wife, TV's 'Mahadev' Mohit Raina Shares Cryptic Note As He Chills In Mountains Alone

You can take a look at the Instagram post here:

Well, the couple is currently spending quality time together in Himachal Pradesh and we hope thaty they'll soon share some mushy photos with each other from the vacation on social media.

On the career front, Mohit will next be seen in the second season of his popular Amazon Prime Video series Mumbai Diaries 26/11.

ALSO WATCH: