Kundali Bhagya Fame Dheeraj Dhoopar Completes 13 Years In The TV Industry

Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar has been ruling the television industry for 13 years now and today he celebrates 13 years in this industry. The model-turned-actor, Dheeraj Dhoopar is famous for his dapper looks and has bagged numerous accolades and awards for his acting prowess over the years. On the show, Kundali Bhagya played the role of cricketer Karan Luthra.

Dheeraj enjoys a massive fanbase and there are many social media accounts dedicated to his onscreen chemistry with actress Shraddha Arya from Kundali Bhagya. Well, Dheeraj has also previously won the hearts of many when he was seen as Prem in Sasural Simar Ka, who was Simar aka Dipika Kakar's husband. Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the finest actors in the television industry.

Apart from this, Dheeraj has also acted in Naagin. The show was popular and Dheeraj Dhoopar joined the show as Akesh. The show revolved around supernatural entities.

Father's Day 2022: Shabir Ahluwalia, Nakuul Mehta To Barun Sobti & Kapil Sharma, Here Are Coolest Dads Of TV

Sriti Jha On Her Viral Poem On Asexuality: I Think It Was Very Cathartic To Me But It Is Not About Me

With this, Dheeraj has completed 13 years as an actor and won more than 50 awards. Dheeraj is receiving a lot of love for the same from his fans. He has admirers from every age group and he has over 4.5 million followers on his Instagram. Isn’t that an amazing journey?