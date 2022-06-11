Dheeraj Dhoopar Has THIS To Say About Fans’ Reaction To His Decision Of Quitting Kundali Bhagya

As we all know Dheeraj Dhoopar, who plays the role of Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya, has quit the show. Ever since the news came out, his fans got upset with his exit from Kundali Bhagya. For the unversed, Karan has been a part of the show for around five years. Hence, fans are upset that they won't get a chance to see him in the show again.

Let us tell you, Dheeraj Dhoopar will be replaced by Shakti Arora in Kundali Bhagya. Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Life, Dheeraj reacted to fans being upset with him for quitting the show.

He said, "I take that as love. It's their love and they need to be upset because the love that they gave to Karan that's unbelievable. When they love you so much, then they have the right to be upset. But, I hope they will understand when they will come to know why things were done this way, they will be ready to accept the fact, and they will again show that kind of belief in me. I am pretty confident about my fans that they will understand why everything was done."

Well, after his statement, fans are now excited to see his upcoming work. Apart from that, Dheeraj will also be welcoming his first child soon. Talking about Kundali Bhagya, the show also stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Sanjay Gagnani and others in key roles.