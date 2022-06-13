Dheeraj Dhoopar Is Ready To Embrace Fatherhood; Says ‘I Am Crazily Looking Forward To Becoming A Father’

Dheeraj Dhoopar recently quit Kundali Bhagya to explore more opportunities in Bollywood, Punjabi films and web shows. Apart from that, the actor is also ready to embrace fatherhood as his wife is already enjoying her third trimester. When Dheeraj quit Kundali Bhagya, many people thought that he has taken a break to welcome the new member to his family.

However, recently in an interview with Bollywood Life, the actor refuted the reports and said that he doesn't want to call this any kind of break because if he signs something great, he will immediately start working on the same from the next day itself.

On the other hand, Dheeraj Dhoopar also said, "Yes, our due date is in the first week of August and I am crazily looking forward to becoming a father." He gave an example of Shah Rukh Khan and said, "I think Shah Rukh had only said that when you become a parent, that is the only thing you want to be and you want to be with your child, you don't want to be anywhere else. So, I am looking forward to that kind of emotion to come out from me."

Dheeraj Dhoopar is ready to take the challenges of fatherhood as well as the new opportunities. His wife Vinny Arora is also quite happy with the success of her husband. For the unversed, she has always been a pillar of strength in his life.

Talking about his acting career, he has featured in shows such as Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg, Behenein, Mrs Tendulkar, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Sasural Simar Ka, Sohaagi Sindoor and so on.