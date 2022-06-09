Dheeraj Dhoopar On Bidding Adieu To Kundali Bhagya: The Feeling Is Yet To Sink In

As we all know, Dheeraj Dhoopar is bidding adieu to one of the popular shows on Indian TV, Kundali Bhagya. The actor is playing the lead role in the show and is now looking forward to explore more opportunities. His character Karan Luthra became a household name.

In an interview with ETimes TV, Dheeraj Dhoopar thanked producer Ekta Kapoor for curating such an amazing character for him. He called the show his baby. He said, "Moving on from the show was the demand of the script and the need of the hour. The makers and I mutually and amicably arrived at this conclusion. Coincidentally, the exit of the character and me getting other opportunities happened at the same time."

While speaking about the last few days on the sets of Kundali Bhagya, Dheeraj said, "I still can't believe that I am no longer a part of Kundali Bhagya. The feeling is yet to sink in. Karan and Dheeraj are alike and hence, there is no way that I can be separated from Karan. I am bidding adieu to KB with a heavy heart but as I said, the time is opportune to embark on a new journey both for the show and me."

Let us tell you, Dheeraj Dhoopar will soon be welcoming his first child. Apart from that, he is also trying to make his place in Bollywood, Punjabi films and OTT. After his exit, Shakti Arora will be replacing him. Dheeraj said that he would like to be associated with some interesting projects. He also stated that he won't abandon TV and will take up a TV show if it is interesting.

Talking about the actor, Dheeraj Dhoopar has also featured in shows such as Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg, Behenein, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Sasural Simar Ka and so on.