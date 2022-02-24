Dheeraj Dhoopar Reacts To Working With Vinny; Kundali Bhagya Actor Wants To Produce & Act In Punjabi Films

Dheeraj Dhoopar, who is currently seen in Kundali Bhagya, recently took a short break from his busy schedule and visited his home in Delhi after almost three years to attend a family wedding. The actor said that the five days he spent in Delhi were although hectic and crazy, were the best of this year so far.

The Kundali Bhagya actor spoke why he hasn't worked with his actress-wife Vinny Arora after Mata Pitah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg, and also expressed his wish to work in Punjabi film industry.

About him and Vinny not working together yet, Dheeraj told Times Of India that although they got several offers none were exciting enough as they didn't related to the characters, so they didn't take them up. He said that he is really looking forward to working with Vinny again.

Dheeraj was all praise for his wife and was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I always say that as an actor, whatever I learnt in the initial days of my career, was from Vinny. She is an excellent actor. Even now, the first thing that the producers and directors I meet tell me is that 'your wife Vinny is a great actor'. I feel so proud each time I hear this. Both of us have been waiting for a chance to work together again. It can be a show, music video or a series, I hope that happens soon."

Meanwhile, the actor wants to focus on Punjabi films. He wants to act and produce Punjabi films. He also added that he wants to do a dance or an adventure reality show.

TRP Toppers (Online): Anupamaa & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai At Top 2; Tejasswi's Naagin 6 Makes Smashing Entry

Smart Jodi Confirmed Contestants List: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Neil-Aishwarya & Others To Participate

Dheeraj concluded by saying, "I want to produce and act in Punjabi films. I had started working on this before the pandemic and had made some progress before everything came to a standstill. I now plan to focus in that direction. I will continue to do TV shows and will look for exciting content on other platforms too."