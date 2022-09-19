Dheeraj Dhoopar Says It Was Difficult To Quit Kundali Bhagya; Talks About Working With Surbhi In New Show

Dheeraj Dhoopar, who recently quit Kundali Bhagya, is currently seen Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. He will also be new show Sherdil Shergill alongside Surbhi Chandna. Recently, the actor revealed how difficult it was to quit Kundali Bhagya and talked about his new show.

Recommended Video

Dheeraj Dhoopar Sherdil Shergill के शूट के लिए पहुंचे यहां और मीडिया से की क्या बात ? | FilmiBeat*TV

Talking about how difficult it was to quit Kundali Bhagya, he said that it was very emotional when he had to leave the show. He added that he spent the best moments of his life on the sets of Kundali Bhagya. He called Balaji is like my second home and added that if he gets a call from Ekta and Balaji, he will be back in the production.

He was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "It was a difficult decision to leave Kundali Bhagya. I was very emotional when I had to leave the show. I am still emotional about Karan Luthra. The character will always be my baby and I have spent the best moments of my life on the sets of Kundali Bhagya. Balaji is like my second home. If I get a single call from Ekta and Balaji I'll be back in the production. Whatever I am today, people should not forget that it is because of Kundali Bhagya. I am not going to forget it ever. It was very difficult but now I have new responsibilities and I have a new character to play and I should focus on that."

Talking about his new show, he said that the promos are great reviews and reactions. He is confident that the show will hit the right chord of the audience's heart.



When asked about how Dheeraj prepped up for the role, he said that he watched a few videos of standup comedians, but he is not following anyone or anyone's style and is just taking a reference for his character to learn body language. He said that he wants to add own flavour to it and added that he will definitely try to make people laugh when he is on stage doing a stand-up comedy.

Surbhi Chandna Talks About Sherdil Shergill; Hopes It Doesn't Succumb To TRP Pressure

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Dheeraj Dhoopar, Faisal Shaikh To Rubina, Here's How Much They Charge Per Episode

Dheeraj had shared screen space with Surbhi Chandna in Naagin. When asked about working with Surbhi again, he said, "It's been great working with Surbhi. We have been friends for two years and it has been a great journey together. It is going to be more fun as we are shooting together daily. Our show's concept is also about the sweet banter between the two leads. I am happy we have that same chemistry in real life also."