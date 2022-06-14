Dheeraj Dhoopar To Romance Surbhi Chandna In Saurabh Tewari’s next: Report

Dheeraj Dhoopar's exit from Kundali Bhagya has shocked and disappointed his fans. It was said that the actor, wants to explore OTT platform and will get busy shooting his Punjabi film, which is why he exited the show. It was also said that the actor might return after a couple of months. However, with this latest report looks like its not going to happen.

According to Times Of India report, Dheeraj has signed a new show. Yes, you read it right! The actor will be seen in Saurabh Tewari's next, which is tentatively titled Sherdil Shergill. Dheeraj will be romancing Surbhi Chandna in the show.

A source revealed to the leading daily that Sherdil Shergill is a rom-com and shooting of the same will begin in a couple of weeks.

The source said, "The story is a breakaway from usual saas-bahu sagas. Sherdil Shergill is a rom-com revolving around two individuals from different backgrounds and ideologies. While Dheeraj is the privileged one Surbhi will play a self-made woman. It will be interesting to see how their paths cross and they fall in love eventually. The unit is expected to commence the shoot in a couple of weeks."

However, neither the actors nor the makers have confirmed the same.

Meanwhile, it has to be recalled that Dheeraj was a part of Naagin 5 (he played antagonist) which had Surbhi Chandna. However, the duo didn't work together.

Kundali Bhagya: Shakti Arora's Character To Bring New Twists; Actor Reveals His Role Has Grey Shades

Latest TRP Ratings: Banni Chow Home Delivery Makes Smashing Entry; Naagin 6 Struggling To Re-Enter Top 10

While Dheeraj's last show is Kundali Bhagya, Surbhi was seen in Naagin 5 and she had stepped into shoes of Bharti Singh to host Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan for a brief period when Bharti went for her delivery.

(Images Source: Instagram)