Dheeraj Dhoopar To Romance Surbhi Chandna In Saurabh Tewari’s next: Report
Dheeraj Dhoopar's exit from Kundali Bhagya has shocked and disappointed his fans. It was said that the actor, wants to explore OTT platform and will get busy shooting his Punjabi film, which is why he exited the show. It was also said that the actor might return after a couple of months. However, with this latest report looks like its not going to happen.
According to Times Of India report, Dheeraj has signed a new show. Yes, you read it right! The actor will be seen in Saurabh Tewari's next, which is tentatively titled Sherdil Shergill. Dheeraj will be romancing Surbhi Chandna in the show.
A source revealed to the leading daily that Sherdil Shergill is a rom-com and shooting of the same will begin in a couple of weeks.
The
source
said,
"The
story
is
a
breakaway
from
usual
saas-bahu
sagas.
Sherdil
Shergill
is
a
rom-com
revolving
around
two
individuals
from
different
backgrounds
and
ideologies.
While
Dheeraj
is
the
privileged
one
Surbhi
will
play
a
self-made
woman.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
how
their
paths
cross
and
they
fall
in
love
eventually.
The
unit
is
expected
to
commence
the
shoot
in
a
couple
of
weeks."
However, neither the actors nor the makers have confirmed the same.
Meanwhile, it has to be recalled that Dheeraj was a part of Naagin 5 (he played antagonist) which had Surbhi Chandna. However, the duo didn't work together.
While Dheeraj's last show is Kundali Bhagya, Surbhi was seen in Naagin 5 and she had stepped into shoes of Bharti Singh to host Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan for a brief period when Bharti went for her delivery.
(Images Source: Instagram)