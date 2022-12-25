Christmas 2022: Dheeraj Dhoopar, Vinny Arora Finally Reveal Son's Face & Name. Shraddha Arya Goes Aww

We cannot thank Vinny Arora and Dheeraj Dhoopar enough for blessing our Instagram feed with an adorable photo of their newborn son on Christmas 2022. The couple made the festive season special for everyone as they dropped a cute snap of their little munchkin, revealing his face and name for the first time. You need to leave everything aside and check out the heartwarming photo that is going viral on the internet.

VINNY ARORA REVEALS SON'S FACE AND NAME

On Sunday (December 25), the Udaan actress posted a note on her official Instagram, revealing her newborn son's face and name. Vinny Arora and Dheeraj Dhoopar have named their son Zayn. Isn't it a sweet name?

The new mom wrote, "Meet Zayn. Everything we ever wished for. Merry Christmas." Her post went viral on the internet in no time, all thanks baby Zayn's cuteness.

Guess what? Vinny and Dheeraj decked their baby boy as Santa Claus on the occasion of Christmas 2022. There's no doubt that he is the cutest, youngest Santa Claus ever. We are sure that your hearts will melt after seeing the photo.

