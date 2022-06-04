DID L’il Masters Judge Mouni Roy Reveals Kathakali Is Her Favourite Dance Form For THIS Reason

Actress Mouni Roy has been winning many hearts with her judging skills on the show Dance India Dance L'il Masters. The diva is loved for having knowledge about the dance forms and giving her correct judgements over the contestants' dancing skills. Ever since the show's launch, viewers have been having a gala time watching the young dancing sensations put up some wonderful acts week after week.

This weekend famous Bollywood choreographers - Geeta Kapur and Terrance Lewis will be seen gracing the show alongside the judges of DID L'il Masters. Moreover, the guests as well as the judges will be challenging each and every contestant to perform different kinds of acts on the stage. While all the phenomenal performances by the talented L'il Masters impressed the judges as well as the special guests during the shoot, it was Geeta's challenge to Aarav to perform a Kathakali song that won Mouni Roy's heart.

The actress was so touched by Aarav's performance that she opened up about the real reason why she is in love with the dance form that he presented. Let us tell you, Mouni Roy loves Kathakali because the dance form belongs to Kerala and her husband Suraj Nambiar is from the same region.

Mouni said, "Firstly, I would like to thank Geeta Ma for giving Aarav this challenge of performing a Kathakali act for all of us. I feel it is very important for us to show the audience our classical dance forms as well. Our culture is very beautiful, and Kathakali is a dance form that includes storytelling and expressing our feelings and emotions through our eyes. I feel Aarav did full justice to this dance form today on DID L'il Masters. I must add that Kathakali is an art form of the Malayalam-speaking, south-western region of Kerala and it is very close to my heart as a person from Kerala (referring to her husband, Suraj Nambiar) is also very close to my heart." For the unversed, she is also hosted by Remo D'Souza and Sonali Bendre.

Coming back to Mouni Roy, the actress also shared some cosy pictures with her husband Suraj Nambiar on her Instagram stories. Well, her fans couldn't stop gushing over their sizzling chemistry. Let us tell you, they got married in January 2022 as per Malayali and Bengali customs. She will next be seen in Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni-starrer Brahmastra. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji.