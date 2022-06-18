DID L’il Masters: Sonali, Mouni And Remo Dance With BMC Workers To The Song Zingaat

Zee TV show DID L'il Masters has been grabbing everyone's attention every week with its super talented contestants and popular judges Sonali Bendre, Mouni Roy and Remo D'Souza. Since its launch, viewers have been having a gala time watching the young dancing sensations put up some wonderful acts week after week. Last week, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia appeared on the show to promote their latest film Nikamma. They had an amazing time on the show.

During the recent shoot, a few lucky fans also got an opportunity to appear on the show and support their favourite contestant in a bid to motivate them to win the show. A few hardworking BMC workers came to DID L'il Masters to show their love and support for Adhyashree. On the other hand, a specially-abled child Tanhank also appeared on the show to support Appun.

The young contestants put up some enchanting acts for their fans and made them smile. However, all of them were in for an even bigger surprise as the judges Mouni Roy, Remo D'Souza and Sonali Bendre brightened up everyone's day as they grooved along with the BMC workers to the famous Marathi song, 'Zingaat'.

The specially-abled child Tanhank also had a gala time performing to 'Shaitan Ka Saala' with his favourite - Appun. The upcoming episode is going to be a treat for all the viewers, and you can't miss it on the small screen. To witness all the enchanting acts by these young talents, tune into DID L'il Masters this Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm, only on Zee TV!