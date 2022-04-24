DID Lil Masters: Asha Bhosle Reveals The Special Gift She Received From Late Lata Mangeshkar, WATCH

    For Quick Alerts
      Veteran singer Asha Bhosle recently appeared as a special guest on Zee TV’s Dance India Dance Little Masters’ this weekend. In the promos of this weekend’s episode, Asha is seen remembering the good times she spent with her late sister and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

      Zee TV

      She then narrated an incident from her childhood when her elder sister had been chased for throwing stones at the Gulmohar tree near her house. Bhosle then revealed that Lata Mangeshkar told her to ask for anything about 5-6 months before her death and she asked for her old saree with her signature.

      Lata Mangeshkar

      Asha said, "Aaj se 5-6 mahine pehle didi ne merko bola, maang le, aaj tu Lata Mangeshkar se maang le kuch bhi. (5-6 months ago, didi offered me to ask for anything).” Bhosle brought the saree to the set to show it and said, “Ye saree duniya ki daulat se merko badi hai (This saree is bigger than any wealth in this world for me)." Take a look!

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by ZEE TV (@zeetv)

      Meanwhile, judge Mouni Roy shared a picture on her Instagram account of her listening to Asha Bhosle on the sets of DID Little Masters. The actress wrote in her caption, "Yesterday was a dream come true meeting & spending the day with you on DID sets Asha ji. It was musical day filled with your unbelievable voice, stories learnings yearnings remembering our nightingale Lata ji, she ll live in us forever; we love you both so much (sic)." Check out the post below:

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

      Asha Bhosle’s episode was shot as a special tribute to her and her late sister Lata Mangeshkar. The special show is filled with special anecdotes about the legendary singer, who is fondly remembered as the Nightingale of India. Lata passed away on February 6 at the age of 92. She was cremated at Shivaji Park in Mumbai will state honours.

      Story first published: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 10:35 [IST]
      X