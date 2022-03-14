Did Tejasswi Prakash Let Go Of A Film Because She Was Committed To Ekta Kapoor's Show Naagin 6?

Tejasswi Prakash is in high demand these days, especially after her Bigg Boss 15 win. Post the reality show, she went on to bag Ekta Kapoor's superhit supernatural show Naagin 6, in which she is seen playing the role of Sarvashresh Naagin. She was also seen in a music video alongside her Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant and boyfriend Karan Kundrra.

The latest report suggest that the actress had bagged a Bollywood film! However, she had to let it go as she was doing Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6.

BiggBoss_Tak tweeted, "Breaking! #TejasswiPrakash was offered a Bollywood film in T-series' upcoming film, but owing to her #Naagin6 commitments, she had to let go of for now this project."

Well, if this report is true of false, only Tejasswi can say! However, it won't be surprising if she had even let it go, as Teja is one of the committed, dedicated and hardworking actresses in the television industry.

Meanwhile, Tejasswi became a household name with her show Swaragini, in which she played the role of Ragini. She went on to do different characters like Mishti in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2, Diya in Pehredaar Piya Ki and Uruvi in Karn Sangini. She also impressed viewers by performing daredevil stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and showed off her humours side in comedy show Zee Comedy Show.

Post her Bigg Boss 15 win, she is seen in Naagin 6, which is said to be the expensive season compared to previous ones. It won't be wrong if we say that many are watching the supernatural show because of Tejasswi!