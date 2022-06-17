Dilip Joshi On Shailesh Lodha’s Exit From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Never Say Never He Might Come Back

The news of Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak Mehta quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah came as a shock to the ardent fans of the popular sitcom. However, it must be noted that the actor hasn’t commented on the same and has stayed mum.

Meanwhile, during a recent media interaction, Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal finally spoke about the latter's exit and stated that Shailesh might return to the show. Joshi stated, "Like I said, change is inevitable. Thodi difficulty toh hoti hai when they leave the show, of course as a rhythm is set with your co-stars, but never say never Shailesh Bhai Aa bhi sakte hain wapas."

On being quizzed about being inactive on social media, Dilip said, "I am not that active on social media and frankly speaking I don’t get that much time. Like we shoot for almost 12 hours everyday and after going home whatever time I get I like to spend with my family. Social media is like a monster if once you get addicted to it, it won’t spare you. It’s better to be a little away from it."

For the uninitiated, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running shows on Indian Television. It has been enthralling the viewers for 14 years now whilst sustaining its success on the TRP charts. Joshi said that God has been very kind and that people have loved them and still watch the show. He also pointed out the fact that shows and films come and go but they made a record with their sitcom having such a successful run for more than a decade.