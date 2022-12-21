Dill Mill Gayye Actor Ayaz Khan Shares First Glimpse Of Newborn Daughter; Says ‘Dua’s Do Come True’

Actor Ayaz Khan, who is best known for playing the role of Dr. Shubhankar in Karan Singh Grover's hit show Dill Mill Gayye, is beaming with joy as he welcomed his first child with wife Jannat on Wednesday (December 21).

The new parents are elated with the arrival of their little bundle of joy and have named their darling daughter Dua Husain Khan. After confirming the birth of Dua to a leading daily, Ayaz finally took to social media and shared the good news with his fans.

On Instagram, he finally posted the first picture of her newborn baby girl and stated that 'Dua's do come true'.

Sharing the first glimpse of his newborn baby girl, Ayan took to the popular photo-video sharing app and wrote, "Dua's do come true!! (heart emoji) On 21:12:22, Allah blessed us with the arrival of our baby girl Dua Husain Khan."

Year Ender 2022: Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina To Bharti Singh-Haarsh: 5 TV Couples Who Became Parents

Take a look at the adorable photo below:

Well, the first photo is indeed adorable and we're now looking forward to seeing the face of baby Dua.

For the unversed, Ayaz exchnaged wedding vows with wife Jannat in 2018 and they have became parents for the time after four years of tying the knot. Before getting hitched to Jannat in an arranged marriage, the actor was reportedly dating Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh who was his co-star in Parichay. However, the duo later broke up but are still friends with each other.

Interestingly, Ayaz's close friends Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu also welcomed their first child, baby girl Devi Basu Singh Grover, last month.

Bipasha Basu & Karan Singh Grover Announce Birth Of Their Newborn Daughter; Share First Glimpse With Fans

On the career front, he reportedly made his acting debut with Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra's 2005 hit Bluffmaster. He then rose to fame after playing the pivotal role of Sushanth in Imran Khan and Genelia D'Souza's 2008 hit Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. He then went on to feature in several popular TV serials and web shows.

Heartiest congratulations to the new parents!