Dimpy Ganguly & Husband Rohit Welcome Their Third Baby Through Natural Water Birth

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Dimpy Ganguly has become a proud mom for the third time. Dimpy and husband Rohit welcomed their baby boy on July 27, 2022, through natural unmedicated water birth.

The new mommy took to Instagram to share the happy news along with an adorable picture of hers and her husband's and with a heart-shaped card which read as "It's a boy." She captioned the picture with a lengthy note about her experience of giving birth to the little one.

Dimpy wrote, "We did it! A completely natural unmedicated water birth! This was by far the most awakening, empowering yet humbling and challenging experience of my life. I can blindly tell you now that the most amazing gift that we get in our lives is our bodies, if you trust your body, respect it enough to stay healthy our bodies can perform miracles! My previous two births were also natural but I didn't think I had it in me to go completely unmedicated. However, little did I know that the strength that comes from within when you put your mind to it can move mountains, let alone give birth to a little baby!"

She concluded her post by thanking the birthing team and wrote, "We can't thank our birthing team @hmsmirdifhospital for delivering our son safely. This experience has changed my life forever and I couldn't have asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy @acidxxx really showed up for us. I couldn't have done it without you ❤️ We are so in love with our new little bundle of joy! 👶."The couple also revealed the name of their little munchkin, Rishaan Ganguly Roy. However, they didn't reveal the face of their bundle of joy.

Dimpy and Rohit already are parents to a daughter Reanna (6) and a son Aryaan (2).