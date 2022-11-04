Dipika Kakar And Shoaib Ibrahim Pampers Bride-To-Be Saba Ibrahim At Her Haldi Ceremony; PICS

After creating an immense buzz in the town, the celebrations for Shoaib Ibrahim's sister Saba Ibrahim have already begun. For the uninitiated, Saba will be marrying beau Khalid Niyaz in a traditional wedding on November 6. The Nikaah will take place in Maudaha, Uttar Pradesh. Of late, Shoaib's wife Dipika Kakar has been sharing beautiful glimpses of Saba's wedding preparations which got everyone excited about her D-Day. Interestingly, it was Saba's Haldi ceremony today and the pics of the same are going viral on social media.

In the pics, bride to be Saba had was seen wearing a light pink coloured sharara which was paired with a matching dupatta with golden borders. She had completed her haldi look with white floral jewellery. Saba was brought to the stage by Shoaib who looked dapper in a white kurta pyjama. On the other hand, Dipika wore a beautiful pistachio coloured suit with silver borders. In fact, the bride to be was welcomed with a flower shower. In one of the pics, Shoaib and Dipika were seen pampering Saba with immense love as they applied haldi to her. Interestingly, Dipika also gave a glimpse of the venue which was decorated in yellow.

Take a look at Saba Ibrahim's Haldi pics:

After the haldi ceremony, Saba Ibrahim's Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony will take place tomorrow. Earlier, Filmibeat had exclusively revealed that Shoaib and Dipika will be giving a special performance for Saba's sangeet. Meanwhile, it is also reported that Dipika had designed Saba's bridal wear for the festivities.

Interestingly, the Sasural Simar Ka actress has been on her toes and has been actively preparing for Saba's bid day. She had given a glimpse of Saba's wedding card which had caricatures of the bride and the groom on it. It came in a mauve coloured box with a rose print and also had a box of chocolate in it.