Dipika Kakar Bakes Special Cake For Shoaib Ibrahim On His Birthday, Gifts Designer Shoes Worth Rs 77k

Shoaib Ibrahim celebrated his birthday yesterday (June 20) and his wife Dipika Kakar left no stone unturned to make the day very special for him. The actress was very excited about the day and she put in lots of effort for making it a memorable one for her hubby.

Dipika baked a special cake and made the arrangements for a party bus. Not just that, she also gifted Shoaib a pair of white sneakers from luxury brand Gucci, which approximately costs around 77,000 rupees.

The actress documented the birthday celebrations in her YouTube video. She showed her fans and followers how she made a cake for him whilst also giving a glimpse of the late-night cake-cutting ceremony. Dipika was delighted that everyone loved the cake and even gave a look at the special Gucci gift she gave her husband.

In the video, we even got to see Shoaib get extremely emotional on receiving a heartfelt handwritten note from his father. The actor treasured the greeting card and mentioned that it made his birthday even more special as it was the best birthday gift ever. Meanwhile, his sister Saba shared pictures from the birthday celebration and wished that her brother keeps smiling and spreading love.

Shoaib too took to Instagram to share his party pics where we see Dipika and the entire family travelling all over the city in an open-roof bus. Check out the posts below:

On the professional front, Shoaib was last seen on television in the serial, Ishq Mein Marjawan. On the other hand, Dipika was last seen as a successful TV actress in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and later in a brief appearance in the second season of Sasural Simar Ka.