Dipika Kakar Flaunts Baby Bump In PIC With Hubby Shoaib? Fans Are Convinced They're Expecting First Child

TV actress Dipika Kakar, who became a household name after playing the ritual role of Simar in Colors TV's Sasural Simar Ka, is happily married to actor Shoaib Ibrahim after falling in love on the show's set.

As per the ongoing speculations, the couple is all set to parents. While Shoaib and Dipika are yet to confirm the same, fans spot her 'baby bump' in their latest picture.

Taking to social media, Shoaib posted a picture with Dipika and revealed that they have bought a new BMW car.

Posting the picture on social media, Ibrahim wrote, "2022 indeed has been a blessed journey... And here we are... celebrating this Grand addition today... Taking our brand new BMW X7 home This moment is filled with gratitude, joy, and lots n lots of happiness... This one is specially for you @ms.dipika. Alhamdulillah for everything"

The picture is currently going viral and fans are convinced that they're expecting their first child. Reacting to the photo, an Instagram user commented, "Is that a baby bump? Are they expecting? Mom to be."

Another social media user wrote, "Mashallah congratulations. I think Dipika is pregnant."

A third comment read, "Congrats both of u Deepii pregnant h Kya??"

Well, we're still emphasising that the happily-married couple hasn't yet reacted to the speculations and an official announcement is still awaited.

SHOAIB-DIPIKA'S LOVE STORY

As mentioned above, Shoaib and Dipika started dating each other while shooting for Sasural Simar Ka. After being in a relationship for several years, they finally took their bond to the next level and exchanged wedding vows in 2018. Since then, they are in a happy space.

CAREER FRONT

On the career front, Shoaib is currently playing the lead role in Star Bharat's Ajooni while Dipika is currently on a break from TV. Besides Sasural Simar Ka, she featured in shows like Bigg Boss 12, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, and Nach Baliye 9. In 2021, she was last seen doing a cameo as Simar in Sasural Simar Ka 2 and is yet to announce her next project.

