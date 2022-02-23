Dipika Kakar & Shoaib Ibrahim Talk About Their Production House; Reveals How They React To Trolls

Dipika Kakar and actor-husband Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the cutest couples in the television industry. The couple has turned producers and launched their first song 'Rab Ne Milayi Dhadkan' under their production house Qalb Productions. In an interview with ETimes TV, the actors spoke about their production house. They also revealed how they react to trolls.

About their production house and their first song, Dipika said that they were involved in the project completely and have given a lot of inputs, which is the reason they are so attached to the song. She said that from the script to being part of creating the music piece, they have involved completely and added that the project is like their first baby.



The couple said, "We will try our best to not just stop after producing one song. We plan to do more work under our banner. Be it producing songs, web series, short films or shows and films. It is going to be our target and let's see how far we can take our dreams."

The couple also reacted to how they deal with trolls. Dipika said that they don't react to trolls often and only do it when people cross their limit or when things go beyond their control. She added that they believed in one thing after you become a public figure, you have to be ready for love and hate both and they can't change someone's thought process or mentality. She further added that the good thing is the amount of people spreading hate are less in number and people showering love are in abundance.

Shoaib concluded by saying, "You can't avoid negativity, you will find it everywhere wherever you go in life. But it depends on you where you want to focus. I also feel that there should be negativity as it challenges you to do well in life."