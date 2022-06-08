Disha Vakani Won’t Return In TMKOC And The Show Will Have New Dayaben, Confirms Producer Asit Modi

Sad news for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans! Producer of the show Asit Kumar Modi recently confirmed that Disha Vakani, who is known for playing the role of Dayaben in TMKOC, will not be returning to the show. In an interview with ETimes TV, Modi said that Disha will be replaced by a new face, which will be introduced in the show soon.

Asit Kumar Modi said, "Dayaben, the character, is all set to return but it's not Disha Vakani. Auditions for Disha's replacement are on and there will be a new actress coming in as Dayaben soon." TMKOC producer further added that Disha Vakani was scared to return to shooting due to the Coronavirus pandemic. He further stated that she never quit the show, but took a long time to decide whether to return or not.

The makers have not yet finalised the actress for Dayaben's role. While concluding his conversation with the portal, Asit Kumar Modi said, "We decided to wait for her as she has a long association with the show and shares a good relationship with the entire team. We were always positive about her return. Even now, she has not put in her papers as it's not required in her case. She is like family. She has had a second baby recently and now won't be able to return to the show. The auditions are on in full swing to find a new Dayaben and we will finalize the actor soon. The audience will get to know more about the new character on the show. We will keep the viewers updated."

Talking about Disha Vakani, the actress won many hearts with her performance as Dayaben. She played the lead role opposite Dilip Joshi, who plays the role of Jethalal in the show. A few days ago, Shailesh Lodha bid adieu to the show. Reports also stated that Munmun Dutta could quit the show as well. However, the actress rubbished all the rumours.

After this news, fans are eagerly waiting to see the new Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.