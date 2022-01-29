Divya Agarwal And Varun Sood Purchase Their First House Together In Mumbai’s Same Building; See Post

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal and her boyfriend Varun Sood are currently on cloud nine as they purchased their dream house together in Mumbai's same building. Interestingly, the couple shared a heartwarming post on their respective social media handles.

In her Instagram post, Divya Agarwal revealed that it was her parents' dream that she should own her 'own empire'. Divya captioned the post as, "My parents always empowered me and pushed me to have my own empire. Glad to share it with you guys that we bought our own house!!! Varun n I have always got little things and together we make it big... 1405- Divya 1505- varun Satnam waheguru."

Varun also captioned his post as, "Floor 15 + Floor 14= FIRST HOUSE 🏠 #satnamwaheguruੴ #grateful."

When the couple shared the news on Instagram, their close friends and fans started pouring congratulatory messages for them. Interestingly, celebs like Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Shardul Pandit, Sana Makbul and others have congratulated Divya and Varun on their achievement.

Let us tell you, Divya had won the Bigg Boss OTT trophy and Rs 25 lakh cash prize. She had told Times of India that she will use this money to buy her house in Mumbai. The actress had said, "Honestly, I didn't know there was a prize money. I got to know when it was announced yesterday. It is my desire to buy a BMW car like Varun, but I know it is not my need at this moment because we already have one. I and Varun are yet to sit and figure out what we will do with the winning amount. Either we will use it as a savings or invest to buy a new house."

Talking about Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood, the duo has been dating each other for a long time now. They are also planning to get married soon, however, they currently want to focus on their respective careers.