Divya Agarwal Injured While Shooting For A Song: Report

Divya Agarwal has been in the news since a while now. The actress was seen in a music video 'Bechari' along with Karan Kundrra, which was a hit. There were reports that she has been approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi, but she rejected the offer due to work commitments. Recently, there were reports that she has also been approached for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, but she hasn't confirmed yet.

As per Times Of India report, Divya has injured herself her leg while shooting for a music video, but refused to pause in order to heal. The report revealed that he was determined, and in fact, even ended up finishing shooting with her injury.

A source close to the project revealed to the leading daily, "On the day of the shoot, Divya, who was rushing to begin filming, ended up injuring her leg. On further inspection by the set doctor, it was stated that Divya had injured her achilles heel. And given the fact that her project was a music video and required dancing, Divya insisted on finishing filming the song entirely."

Apparently, Divya overhead someone saying that if the shooting was delayed thet would incur loss, which she didn't want and continued to shoot.

Sources also informed, "The actress didn't want her co-actor and the crew of the project to be in an inconvenient situation. Divya was overheard telling her team that one delay can cost her producers as well as the entire team major losses and she would never want to be the reason behind it due to which she pushed herself and continued."

Apart from music video with Karan, the Bigg Boss OTT winner was also seen in a song with Ricco and given solo hits like 'Shehri Babu'.