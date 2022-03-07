Divya Agarwal-Varun Sood Break-Up: Netizens Left Heartbroken; See Tweets

Divya Agarwal recently left everyone in shock after announcing her separation from her boyfriend Varun Sood. The actress shared a long post on Instagram while announcing her split with Varun. In her post, she didn't share the actual reason behind her break-up, but said that she would remain friends with her ex-boyfriend. For the unversed, Varun and Divya were in a relationship for four years. They have featured together in the web series Ragini MMS Returns. It has to be noted that they had purchased flats in the same apartment in Mumbai.

After their split, several fans (especially Divya Agarwal's) started slamming Varun Sood. After which, Divya took to Twitter and supported her ex-flame and warned netizens not to troll him. She tweeted, "Dare any one say anything about Varun's character.. not every separation happens because of character! He is an honest man! It's my decision to be alone no one has the right to speak anything rubbish! It takes a lot of strength to take decisions like these in life! Respect."

Well, Divya and Varun fans are very much disappointed with their break-up news. They shared their views on Twitter. Have a look-

RohitMe95833177 "#DivyaAgarwal I am really sad to see that Divyakitweet and VSood12 are not together anymore,because they both has such inspirational stories behind it. Lekin koi nahi sayd is riste ke khatam hone ke piche bhi sayd ek naya rishta chupa ho,we love u , #DivyaAgarwal #VarunSood." jaanbangayee "Divrun were my happiness for 3 years and it sucks to admit that something might be uneasy between them, and I just hope that there's light at the end of the tunnel for whatever's happening. VSood12 Divyakitweet #DivyaAgarwal #VarunSood #Divrun." Studycafe13 "U guys don't care about your fans or anything? I mean like seriously you have sucha long and strong relationship and u are breaking it now i don't believe in love and soulmate #DivyaAgarwal #VarunSood." divrun__my_jaan "Not able to sleep i dont know something like electric shock is happening whenever I'm trying to sleep. What do i do?? How will i forget the memories and come back to normal life? #DivyaAgarwal #VarunSood #Divrun." xxcjxx20 "our world is trending together but still we aren't happy that they are trending never thought this would happen if we are this sad what about them daa and vee please stay strong we are with u forever love youu both #divrunforever?♾ #DivyaAgarwal #VarunSood."

(Social media posts are unedited)