Divya Agarwal & Varun React To Hullabaloo Around Their Break-Up; Netizens Say 'Gharki Baat Gharpe Hi Rehne Do'

Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood fell in love in reality show Ace of Space and have been dating ever since then. Fans were shocked after Divya announced break-up. Fans are left confused as to what went wrong and trying to dig deeper to find a reason.

In their latest tweets, both Divya and Varun asked to stop speculating, blame gaming and give them some space.



Divya asked people to stop pressuring and said that it won't affect her. She tweeted, "You know what hurts the most? people want to see me somewhere and I don't want to be there. They force, they threat, they cry.. nobody knows what happens in a house.. nobody needs to know! This social pressure will not move me one bit ! SO STOP TRYING!"

On the other hand, Varun too took to his Twitter and asked netizens to stop blame game and give some space.

He tweeted, "Hey guys! Just want to address this to everyone. Let people breathe. If 2 people are quite about something they are going through something trying to figure something. Quit the blame game. Thoda space please."

While some of them agreed with the duo and requested others to give them space, most of them slammed them. A few of them asked them to stop family drama, stop playing victim card, some of them wondered if it is for publicity. Take a look at a few tweets!

Snehaa: Like my mumma always said "Gharki baat gharpe hi rehne do" People don't need to know what happens inside a house. Stop hating over anyone without knowing the full story 💅.

Rida: And the nautanki award goes to Divya 🥳🥳🥳 Congratulations 😂🤷.

Swati Yadav: Phir itna show off kyu karte ho valentines tak to thik tha itni jaldi aisa kya ho gya publicity ke liye pure bb ott mein varun varun karti thi but any way stay strong be happy💕.

Bhavi: Space wow after doing open drama on social media 🥴.

Bigg Boss OTT Winner Divya Agarwal Announces Split From BF Varun Sood; Says 'I'm On My Own In This Life'

Kavita Mehta: Aree you celebrities are mad or what. Sb kuch publicly krna hai purpose breakup and everything. Or hm bole bhi na.

Varun Sood's Father Blames Divya Agarwal For Their Break-Up? Varun Promises To Be 'Always & Forever' With Her

Charmy: What a joke yaar, You guys should not have brought this on social platforms if you wanted peace and space. Infact you guys are tweetinh daily and now it looks like bad PR stunt. I wish you guys are back as we adored you as couple, all the best ❤️.