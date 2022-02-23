Divyanka Tripathi Doesn’t Want To Play Helpless Woman; Says ‘We Women Are Multi-Taskers’

Popular actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has been setting an example of a responsible actress by deciding not to play the role of a helpless woman on screen. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress categorically said that she wants to play a strong woman's role, which could empower other women to stay strong.

In conversation with India Forums, Divyanka Tripathi said that she knows what to do and what not to do. She wants to play such roles which will appeal to her personally. She feels women are beyond being submissive or helpless. While citing the reason behind not preferring to play such kind of roles, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 finalist said, "I don't want to play the role of a submissive, helpless woman, because women are beyond that now. We are living in such an era in India where phones have reached the most rural areas and that means there is awareness. So, if I do such a role that shows that women are still being subjected to atrocities or are only taking care of their family and that is all that her being becomes, this limits the strength of women and their entity. I want to do something beyond that."

Divyanka Tripathi Shuts Down Troll Who Accused Her Of Copying Condolence Message For Lata Mangeshkar

The actress wants to create awareness amongst women and make them realise that they are more powerful than society portrays them to be. She stated, "A lot of times, the expectations of people or their thinking about how women can only do so much, and they are told that they can only do this, and not do that, they simply agree to that and sit back. We are prepped for everything; we women are multi-taskers and that is what I want to show."

Divyanka Tripathi On Arjun Bijlani Winning KKK 11: I Did Feel Bad; He Needed Victory, I Needed Recognition

Well, Divyanka Tripathi's thoughts about women are praiseworthy and she is indeed setting the right example. Let us tell you, she had declined the lead role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. She is married to actor Vivek Dahiya and was last seen in a music video. Her fans are waiting to see her on small screen again.