Divyanka Tripathi Honoured With Champions Of Change Award; Vivek Says Recorded With Moist Eyes & Immense Pride

Divyanka Tripathi is one of the talented actress in the television industry. The actress has huge fan following and is quite active on social media. Recently, Divyanka was honoured with Champions Of Change Award for her phenomenal work as an artist.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress was awarded by the government of Madhya Pradesh on April 11 from Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan. While she was awarded, her proud actor-husband Vivek Dahiya captured the memorable moment.



Vivek shared a video and mentioned that he recorded the video with moist eyes and immense pride. He called her pride of MP and India. Several celebrities congratulated the actress by commenting on his post.

The Kawach actor wrote, "Recorded this video with moist eyes and immense pride in my heart. @divyankatripathidahiya honoured with @championsofchangeawards by the Governor and Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Mangubhai Patel and Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, respectively. You are a pride to MP and India both. Keep inspiring!"

Vipul Roy commented on Vivek's post, "So proud of you divi @divyankatripathidahiya rise n shine forever 🤗🤗," Divyanka's co-star and her on-screen daughter Ruhi AKA Ruhaanika Dhawan shared clapping emojis. Other actors who congratulated Divyanka are Deepika Singh, Pankaj Bhatia and Jaswir Kaur.

At the event, Divyanka looked elegant in ethnic attire. The actress donned an orange saree with black border and black blouse. She completed her look with a golden choker and tied her hair in a bun. The event was attended by her husband Vivek, sister, mother and father.