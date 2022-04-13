Divyanka Tripathi Honoured With Champions Of Change Award; Vivek Says Recorded With Moist Eyes & Immense Pride
Divyanka Tripathi is one of the talented actress in the television industry. The actress has huge fan following and is quite active on social media. Recently, Divyanka was honoured with Champions Of Change Award for her phenomenal work as an artist.
The
Yeh
Hai
Mohabbatein
actress
was
awarded
by
the
government
of
Madhya
Pradesh
on
April
11
from
Governor
Shri
Mangubhai
Patel
and
Chief
Minister
Shri
Shivraj
Singh
Chouhan.
While
she
was
awarded,
her
proud
actor-husband
Vivek
Dahiya
captured
the
memorable
moment.
Vivek shared a video and mentioned that he recorded the video with moist eyes and immense pride. He called her pride of MP and India. Several celebrities congratulated the actress by commenting on his post.
The Kawach actor wrote, "Recorded this video with moist eyes and immense pride in my heart. @divyankatripathidahiya honoured with @championsofchangeawards by the Governor and Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Mangubhai Patel and Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, respectively. You are a pride to MP and India both. Keep inspiring!"
Vipul Roy commented on Vivek's post, "So proud of you divi @divyankatripathidahiya rise n shine forever 🤗🤗," Divyanka's co-star and her on-screen daughter Ruhi AKA Ruhaanika Dhawan shared clapping emojis. Other actors who congratulated Divyanka are Deepika Singh, Pankaj Bhatia and Jaswir Kaur.
Karan Kundrra Calls His & Tejasswi's Relationship Beautiful, Reacts To Roka News; Fans Trend Team Roka Won
Shruti Seth Says Shararat Is One Of The Most Special Projects Of Her Career; Talks About Her Absence From TV
At the event, Divyanka looked elegant in ethnic attire. The actress donned an orange saree with black border and black blouse. She completed her look with a golden choker and tied her hair in a bun. The event was attended by her husband Vivek, sister, mother and father.