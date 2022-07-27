Divyanka Tripathi On Trolls Fat Shaming & Asking Her If She's Pregnant: Blocked People Who're Mentally Ugly
Divyanka Tripathi never shies away from speaking her heart out. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress recently shared a reel in which she was seen dancing her heart out! However, she was fat shamed and was even asked if she was pregnant. The actress lashed out at the trolls for the same. She also added that she has blocked people who are mentally ugly.
In
the
video,
she
can
be
seen
dancing
in
a
neon
activewear
and
mentioned
that
she
is
grooving
to
life
beats
unbashed!
She
wrote
in
the
caption
about
how
she
felt
compelled
to
address
the
online
trolls.
Divyanka said that she doesn't have 'a flat stomach' and urged people not to ask if she is 'pregnant'. She wrote, "Grooving to life beats unabashed! (Reading a few comments I am compelled to write- "I don't have a flat stomach like ideal woman image portrayed. Deal with it! Don't ask me again if I'm pregnant 🤭or fat😳! My first instinct was that I should delete the video....but no...I won't! You who want people to look a certain way- change your mind set!"
She added that she is not even 'obese' and wondered how harsh these people must be to those who have weight issues. She called out the 'idiots who have no sensitivity and sensibility'.
She further wrote, "I'm not even obese and few make ugly comments... how harsh you must be with those who actually have body weight issues! Shame on the idiots who have no sensitivity and sensibility on Social media! First this video was about dancing freely... now it's about LIVING FREELY UNABASHED. BTW- I blocked those people who are mentally ugly...in case you look for them in my comment section. If they are nasty, I'm devilish!😁😈")."
Several actors came out in support of Divyanka. A few of them are Vahbiz Dorabjee, Delnaaz irani, Meghna Naidu and her YHM co-star Ruhanika Dhawan.