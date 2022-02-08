Divyanka Tripathi Shuts Down Troll Who Accused Her Of Copying Condolence Message For Lata Mangeshkar

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s demise on February 6 led to many celebrities taking to their social media accounts to pay tribute to the music icon. Divyanka Tripathi too penned down an emotional message for the veteran singer but she was accused of copying the lines that she used in her condolence message. However, the actress gave a befitting reply to the Twitter user who accused her of plagiarising her message.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star had shared a picture of the late singer with the following note: "You have left our nation in a void today Lata ji. Art historians will study your work and your songs will live for centuries to come. You were an era of musical evolution India saw from before independence till date, that has come to an end today. RIP Sushri Lata Mangeshkar ji."

You have left our nation in a void today Lata ji.🙏

Art historians will study your work and your songs will live for centuries to come. You were an era of musical evolution India saw from before independence till date, that has come to an end today.

RIP Sushri Lata Mangeshkar ji pic.twitter.com/PpNO7E1ikD — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) February 6, 2022

This led to a Twitter user asking "From where you copied these lines" in the comments section. Divyanka replied to the troll by writing, "Thanks for 'very indirectly' indicating that I write well. Tumhare tiraskaar mein meri tareef hai." Take a look!

Thanks for 'very indirectly' indicating that I write well.

Tumhare tiraskaar mein meri tareef hai! https://t.co/JxBj7popVO — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) February 7, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 in Mumbai due to multi-organ failure. As soon as the news was made public, the entire nation expressed their grief and offered their condolences. Many TV celebrities such as Hina Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Shubhangi Atre also mourned the loss of the legendary singer.

Hina Khan was even seen singing some unforgettable numbers by the music icon on her social media account. The actress revealed that her father introduced her to Lata Mangeshkar’s music. Check out her post below: