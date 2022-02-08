    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Divyanka Tripathi Shuts Down Troll Who Accused Her Of Copying Condolence Message For Lata Mangeshkar

      By
      |

      Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s demise on February 6 led to many celebrities taking to their social media accounts to pay tribute to the music icon. Divyanka Tripathi too penned down an emotional message for the veteran singer but she was accused of copying the lines that she used in her condolence message. However, the actress gave a befitting reply to the Twitter user who accused her of plagiarising her message.

      Divyanka Tripathi

      The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star had shared a picture of the late singer with the following note: "You have left our nation in a void today Lata ji. Art historians will study your work and your songs will live for centuries to come. You were an era of musical evolution India saw from before independence till date, that has come to an end today. RIP Sushri Lata Mangeshkar ji."

      This led to a Twitter user asking "From where you copied these lines" in the comments section. Divyanka replied to the troll by writing, "Thanks for 'very indirectly' indicating that I write well. Tumhare tiraskaar mein meri tareef hai." Take a look!

      Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Divyanka Tripathi Recalls Facing Casting Couch, Has Word Of Advice For Aspiring ActorsYeh Hai Mohabbatein's Divyanka Tripathi Recalls Facing Casting Couch, Has Word Of Advice For Aspiring Actors

      Hina Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Shubhangi Atre And Others Mourn The Demise Of Lata MangeshkarHina Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Shubhangi Atre And Others Mourn The Demise Of Lata Mangeshkar

      Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 in Mumbai due to multi-organ failure. As soon as the news was made public, the entire nation expressed their grief and offered their condolences. Many TV celebrities such as Hina Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Shubhangi Atre also mourned the loss of the legendary singer.

      Hina Khan was even seen singing some unforgettable numbers by the music icon on her social media account. The actress revealed that her father introduced her to Lata Mangeshkar’s music. Check out her post below:

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

      Comments
      Story first published: Tuesday, February 8, 2022, 22:26 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 8, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X