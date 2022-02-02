Divyanka Tripathi Slams Rumours Of Her Cheating On Her Husband Vivek Dahiya; Says 'I Know About My Values'

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are one of the adorable couples in the television industry. The duo, who is lovingly called as DiVek, frequently shared cute pictures from their romantic getaway. Of late, there have been rumours of the actress cheating on her husband, which surprised everyone! The actress has broken her silence about the same and slammed the YouTube channel that is spreading fake news.

She revealed how a 'pseudo newsgroup' judged her for hugging her friend, who is like a brother to her! The actress called such newsgroup which is spreading rumours as 'mushroom-like newsgroups'.

The actress was quoted by Bollywood Bubble as saying, "One of my friends, who is very dear to me like a brother, recently on his birthday hugged me. He was really pampering me because he is like a brother to me and said 'Divyanka you know, I am very happy that you are here today' we spoke a lot. These pseudo newsgroups who are just starting out on YouTube like mushrooms. Those mushroom-like newsgroups published the news that Divyanka is having an affair behind Vivek's back. This is how actors get work, see what he did with Divyanka. What the hell! First of all, we don't live in that era, where a girl has to stay under a veil and no one can touch her."

Divyanka said that she was told that she was the one in sarees and how can she wear small clothes. She revealed how some of them judged for wearing shorter clothes and was having male friends and even messaged her sister to teach her something! The actress added that she knows her values and no one needs to tell her sister about who is hugging her!

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress concluded by saying, "Hello, I know about my values. No one needs to come and tell my sister who is hugging me. My sister has given me very good values. And the comments, the comments on youtube, you read. Which regressive era are you living in, a girl knows about her right and wrong. Even if she is cheating on her husband, this is her own life. This is between me and my husband, who are you to create rumours about it. But people don't know to not cross that thin line."